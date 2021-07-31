Los Angeles sheriff expressed 'grave concerns' over a deadly shooting captured on bodycam

(CNN) Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he has "grave concerns" about an incident in March in which deputies shot and killed a 34-year-old Hispanic man outside his family home in East Los Angeles.

His department released a highly edited compilation of some of the footage, along with portions of a 911 call during a critical incident briefing on Friday just days after the family of David Ordaz Jr. filed a wrongful death lawsuit against four deputies and Los Angeles County. CNN has requested the entirety of the raw body camera footage and a copy of the coroner's report.

The lawsuit named sheriff's Deputies Edwin Navarrete, Remin Piñeda, Jaime Romero and Nathaniel Trujillo as defendants. The sheriff's office confirmed the four were involved in the shooting in an incident summary.

Villanueva said one of the deputies has been relieved of duty and his peace officer powers have been suspended, pending the outcome of an investigation. But he didn't specify which one of the four deputies named in the lawsuit had been suspended or why, and the sheriff's department said they were unable to comment on the matter.

It is unclear from court documents if the officers are represented by lawyers. The deputies' union, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Professional Association, declined comment, saying they are not representing the deputies involved. Legal counsel for Los Angeles County did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

