Elaine Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m title in all-Jamaican podium

The Olympic Stadium, Tokyo (CNN) The celebrations started even before she had crossed the line, gesturing with her left arm and shouting in delight.

A month-and-a-half ago, Elaine Thompson-Herah thought she wouldn't be able to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as she struggled to overcome a nagging Achilles injury. Now, she's not only a gold medalist, but an Olympic record holder, too.

Her time of 10.61 seconds on Saturday broke Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old record set in Seoul, spearheading a Jamaican clean sweep of the podium with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in second and Shericka Jackson taking bronze.

Was Griffith Joyner's world record of 10.49 a possibility? "Most definitely if I wasn't celebrating," Thompson-Herah told reporters. Asked again about the world record, she added: "I'm still working, it's a work in progress ... Anything is possible."

The victory was the 29-year-old's third Olympic gold medal, adding to her 100m and 200m titles from Rio five years ago.

Read More