Elaine Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m title in all-Jamaican podium

The Olympic Stadium, Tokyo (CNN) Elaine Thompson-Herah set a new Olympic record of 10.61 seconds as she won the women's 100-meter gold in Tokyo on Saturday.

It was a Jamaican clean sweep on the podium with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in second and Shericka Jackson taking the bronze.

Thompson-Herah, who defends the title she won in Rio five years ago, narrowly improves on Florence Griffith Joyner's previous Olympic record of 10.62 from 1988.

The victory was the 29-year-old's third Olympic gold medal, adding to her 100m and 200m titles in Rio five years ago and emulating compatriot Fraser-Pryce's feat from 2008 and 2012 of successfully defending the 100m title.

With fans kept away from Olympic events in Tokyo amid the pandemic, the final was held in the near-empty surroundings of the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium.

Read More