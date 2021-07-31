How much are Olympic medals worth?

(CNN) Olympians taking part in Tokyo 2020 are competing for a chance to write a page in the history books -- and hopefully bring home a medal.

If you do win a medal -- be it gold, silver or bronze -- they're pretty much priceless.

Former British heptathlete Kelly Sotherton, who won a bronze in heptathlon at Athens 2004 and another for the 4 x 400-meter relay at Beijing 2008, told CNN Sport that her medals are a reminder of how her hard work and effort paid off.

"I would never sell my medals," Sotherton told CNN Sport on Friday. "They mean a lot."

Sotherton said she keeps her medals accessible rather than putting them up in a frame.

Read More