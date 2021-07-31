American BMX rider Connor Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage following his crash in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, according to USA Cycling.
The American rider appearing to tangle with another competitor when taking a corner fall early in the third round of the men’s semifinal of the BMX Racing event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Thursday.
“The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue,” said USA Cycling.
“After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found,” the statement said.
“Fields has been moved out of the critical care unit and will remain in the hospital until cleared.”
The 28-year-old Fields, who was the gold medal winner at Rio 2016 and one of the hot favorites to win in Tokyo, required medical attention after the crash before being stretchered into an ambulance and then transported to St. Luke’s International Hospital.
Fields’ father told USA Today on Saturday that his son, “cognitively, he’s doing well.”
“There’s a bit of fluid on his brain, but it has not increased for the next 24 hours, so they’re feeling good about that,” added Mike Fields. “So far the results seem pretty positive.”
Fields also suffered a broken rib and bruised lung in the crash, his father told USA Today.