China nuclear reactor shut down for maintenance because of fuel rod damage

(CNN) A reactor at Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in southern China's Guangdong province has been shut down because of fuel rod damages, the company that runs the plant said in a statement on Friday.

State-owned China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) said in the statement that "a small amount of fuel damage" had occurred during operation, but it's still "within the limits allowed by the technical specifications."

It added that "after thorough discussions between French and Chinese technicians, Taishan Nuclear Power Plant decided to shut down Unit 1 reactor for maintenance, and to examine the reasons of fuel damage and replace the damaged fuel."

The statement further emphasized that the reactor is "safe and under control."

CNN first reported in June that the French company Framatome -- which supports operations at Taishan -- had warned of an "imminent radiological threat" at the plant, prompting the United States government to investigate the possibility of a leak.

