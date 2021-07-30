(CNN) A bone found in the Pyrenees mountains has been identified as belonging to missing British hiker Esther Dingley, the charity representing her family said in a statement Friday.

The 37-year-old had been out walking alone near the border betwee n Spain and France and was last seen on November 22.

Since Dingley went missing, French and Spanish police carried out extensive searches in a bid to locate her. Her partner, Daniel Colegate, is said to have walked hundreds of miles in the months since her disappearance, searching the mountains for any trace of her.

LBT Global, the charity representing her family, said in a statement on its website that it was "saddened to announce that human remains found in the search for Esther Dingley have today been confirmed via DNA testing as being hers."

The charity was set up to provide families with advice and support in the search for missing people across the globe.

