Drought-denting monsoon rains in the West bring flash flooding concerns

(CNN) Rain is a good thing for the drought-parched Southwest, but too much at one time is fueling worries about significant flooding beginning Friday through the weekend.

Eight states in the West have flash flood watches in effect through the weekend, where monsoon rains are expected to expand outward from the desert Southwest.

"Monsoonal moisture continues to bring much needed rainfall to the drought-stricken regions of the western U.S," the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said.

"The broad area of monsoonal showers and thunderstorms is expected to show increasing focus across central Colorado as well as spreading further north into the northern Great Basin during the weekend, where the threat of heavy rainfall will increase,"

Heavy monsoon rains are possible across the West through the weekend

Up to an inch and a half of rainfall is possible in some areas of the Southwest on Friday and the WPC has issued a slight risk for excessive rainfall in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, California, and Arizona to account for the potential for heavy rain.