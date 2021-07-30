Nearly 1,000 US elected officials identify as LGBTQ, but equitable representation is still a ways off, report finds

(CNN) There are nearly 1,000 known LGBTQ elected officials in the US, according to a new report -- a significant increase from just four years ago, when fewer than 450 elected officials in the US were known to identify as LGBTQ.

All but one state -- Mississippi -- has elected an LGBTQ official, according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute , a group that identifies and trains potential LGBTQ candidates. Still, LGBTQ elected officials make up less than 0.2% of all US elected officials, and to reach equitable representation, another 28,000-plus LGBTQ people must be elected, the organization said.

"We need a moonshot effort to catch up, and that requires LGBTQ people to run for office in much greater numbers," said Elliot Imse, vice president of communications at the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

When queer and trans people hold elected office, their mere presence "has an outsize influence on policy and attitudes," according to Andrew Reynolds, a senior research scholar at Princeton University who studies LGBTQ politics, among other areas.

Their colleagues are able to "put a face to a community," Reynolds told CNN, noting that this engenders empathy for LGBTQ people and issues.