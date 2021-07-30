The Dixie Fire reignites trauma for people who survived California's deadliest wildfire in history

By Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Updated 6:19 PM ET, Fri July 30, 2021

A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading in Lassen National Forest on Monday.
A firefighter uses a drip torch to ignite vegetation while trying to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading in Lassen National Forest on Monday.

(CNN)When Jessica Roberts heard that a fire ignited roughly four miles from where the Camp Fire started in 2018, she was catapulted back to the most traumatic experience of her life.

The Dixie Fire is California's largest active wildfire, having burned more than 240,000 acres of land — an area larger than New York City — over the course of two weeks. Its size jumped significantly last weekend when it merged with the Fly Fire in the Lassen and Plumas national forests. More than 7,800 residents across Butte and Plumas counties have been ordered to evacuate as of Monday morning.
In the last few days, the smoke, orange skies and firefighting helicopters flying over the remote town of Paradise reminded residents of the deadly disaster that scarred the region — physically and emotionally — not so long ago. The Camp Fire was the deadliest wildfire in California's history, killing 85 people and destroying the town of Paradise.
      The Dixie Fire on Friday was just 23% contained, according to Cal Fire. Officials say the state's worsening drought and low precipitation levels, fueled by climate change, are making it hard to fight the fire, which threatens more than 10,000 structures in the region with more than 60 already destroyed.
        Even though Paradise is not directly threatened by the Dixie Fire, its proximity is unnerving. With a historic drought plaguing California, exacerbating what already looks to be a severe wildfire season, climate change is rekindling trauma and threatening the lives of those who have tried to escape its consequences.
          Dozens of households displaced by the Camp Fire, like Roberts and her family, have already relocated elsewhere in the state, but many moved to nearby towns that are now in the fire's path.
          Each day the Dixie Fire burns, the anxiety grows along with it.
          "Once you're a fire victim of such magnitude, which I was and others have been, we watch these fires very closely," she said. "It's not something that we can get away from, because of the post-traumatic stress of it all."
          Jacob Saylors, 11, walks through the burned remains of his home in Paradise, California, on Sunday, November 18. His family lost a home in the same spot to a fire 10 years earlier.
          Jacob Saylors, 11, walks through the burned remains of his home in Paradise, California, on Sunday, November 18. His family lost a home in the same spot to a fire 10 years earlier.
          Lidia Steineman, who lost her home in the Camp Fire, prays during a vigil for fire victims on November 18 in Chico, California. More than 50 people gathered at the memorial service.
          Lidia Steineman, who lost her home in the Camp Fire, prays during a vigil for fire victims on November 18 in Chico, California. More than 50 people gathered at the memorial service.
          From left, California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, California Gov. Jerry Brown, President Donald Trump, Paradise Mayor Jody Jones and FEMA Administrator Brock Long survey damage left by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, on Saturday, November 17. The death toll from the Camp Fire has risen to 76 and more than 1,200 people remain unaccounted for.
          From left, California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, California Gov. Jerry Brown, President Donald Trump, Paradise Mayor Jody Jones and FEMA Administrator Brock Long survey damage left by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, on Saturday, November 17. The death toll from the Camp Fire has risen to 76 and more than 1,200 people remain unaccounted for.
          A child wears a smoke mask while watching President Trump&#39;&#39;s motorcade in Chico on November 17.
          A child wears a smoke mask while watching President Trump''s motorcade in Chico on November 17.
          Fire evacuees sift through donated items in a Chico parking lot November 17.
          Fire evacuees sift through donated items in a Chico parking lot November 17.
          A group of children hold an American flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump drives through Chico, California, on November 17.
          A group of children hold an American flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump drives through Chico, California, on November 17.
          A firefighter searches for human remains on Friday, November 16, in a Paradise trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire.
          A firefighter searches for human remains on Friday, November 16, in a Paradise trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire.
          President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, on November 17.
          President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, on November 17.
          Dakota Keltner, right, rests on Havyn Cargill-Morris on November 16 in a truck at a makeshift encampment outside a Walmart store in Chico, California. The camp became a temporary respite for people displaced by the Camp Fire.
          Dakota Keltner, right, rests on Havyn Cargill-Morris on November 16 in a truck at a makeshift encampment outside a Walmart store in Chico, California. The camp became a temporary respite for people displaced by the Camp Fire.
          A burned neighborhood is seen on Thursday, November 15, in Paradise, California.
          A burned neighborhood is seen on Thursday, November 15, in Paradise, California.
          Rescue workers sift through rubble in search of human remains on Wednesday, November 14, at a burned property in Paradise.
          Rescue workers sift through rubble in search of human remains on Wednesday, November 14, at a burned property in Paradise.
          Firefighters work to control the Camp Fire on November 14 north of Oroville, California.
          Firefighters work to control the Camp Fire on November 14 north of Oroville, California.
          Evacuee Denise Chester hugs her son, Antonio Batres, as she volunteers her time sorting clothes on November 14 at a makeshift shelter in Chico. Chester, who didn&#39;t want to know yet whether her home survived, said: &quot;I want to help. I don&#39;t want to shut down.&quot;
          Evacuee Denise Chester hugs her son, Antonio Batres, as she volunteers her time sorting clothes on November 14 at a makeshift shelter in Chico. Chester, who didn't want to know yet whether her home survived, said: "I want to help. I don't want to shut down."
          Tape outlines the location where sheriff&#39;s deputies on November 14 recovered the body of a Camp Fire victim.
          Tape outlines the location where sheriff's deputies on November 14 recovered the body of a Camp Fire victim.
