(CNN) More than 100 motorists were stranded after mudslides shut down a major interstate in Colorado, officials said Friday.

Please stay informed of the weather through tonight and Saturday, and have multiple ways to receive a warning (TV, phone, internet, social media, weather radio, family, and friends). Avoid flood prone areas. Turn around, don't drown! #COwx #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/RLIIRbO4DK

It resulted in at least 29 vehicles stranded on the interstate. CDOT said it was "extremely confident" it had accounted for everyone in every vehicle.

The interstate will remain closed through the weekend due to the cleanup and because more rain is forecast for the area, CDOT said.

Glenwood Canyon is located about 156 miles west of Denver, Colorado.