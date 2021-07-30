3 students expelled by Bowling Green State University in relation to hazing death of student

(CNN) Bowling Green State University in Ohio announced on Friday that it has permanently expelled three students and suspended 17 in connection to the death of a sophomore participating in fraternity hazing in March of this year.

The suspensions range from three to eight years and one student received a deferred suspension, the university said in a statement . The statement didn't name the specific students who were disciplined.

"At the beginning of the investigation into the incidents involving the tragic death of student Stone Foltz, BGSU committed to a fair, thorough and accountable disciplinary process," said Alex Solis, deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson. "Today, the University has concluded that process. All 21 students charged were found responsible for a total of 83 violations of the BGSU Code of Student Conduct, including hazing, harm to and endangering others and furnishing alcohol."

Solis said that the university also released a report conducted by a school working group on best practices to combat hazing and that the school will continue to "take all necessary measures to eradicate hazing."

Read More