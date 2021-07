Multiple people injured after Boston transit trains collide

(CNN) Multiple people were reported injured Friday after the Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority said two trains collided with one another on the Commonwealth Avenue rail line in Boston.

Update for trolley accident at Commonwealth Av & Pleasant St... we have a count of 23 patients transported by multiple EMS agencies. No life threatening injuries reported at this time. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/qWx7s7SUuj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 30, 2021

Twenty-three people have been transported to hospitals for injuries that are not life-threatening after the accident Friday evening, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire department.

The authority said the collision involved two Green Line trains near Babcock Street.

