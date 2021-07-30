Multiple people injured after Boston transit trains collide

(CNN) Multiple people were reported injured Friday after the Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority said two trains collided with one another on the Commonwealth Avenue rail line in Boston.

Update for trolley accident at Commonwealth Av & Pleasant St... we have a count of 23 patients transported by multiple EMS agencies. No life threatening injuries reported at this time. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/qWx7s7SUuj

"So there was a woman that was coming off the train, and she had a lot of blood coming down her face," the witness said. "I had napkins, so I gave her some napkins."