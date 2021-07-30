Atlanta students in quarantine after two staffers and a student test positive for Covid-19

(CNN) More than 100 students at Atlanta's Drew Charter School have been asked to quarantine after two staff members and a student tested positive for Covid-19.

The school informed parents in a letter Thursday that it learned about the positive tests the night before and that it was "working closely with local public health officials to ensure we follow the proper recommendations to quarantine."

The positive tests, just two days after the start of the school year, were first reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The first day of school was Tuesday, according to the school website, and "students identified as having close contact with those who tested positive began to quarantine" days later, the AJC reported.

Peter McKnight, the head of school, told the newspaper that most of the students impacted were in grades 2, 6 and 7.

