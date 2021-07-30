RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: Gold medalist Michael Phelps of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: General view inside the stadium as fireworks go off while Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT - Sweden Armand Duplantis celebrates in free fall just after he cleared 6.15m to set a new outdoor Men's pole vault world record during the IAAF Diamond League competition on September 17, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. - Swedish pole vault star Armand Duplantis eclipsed Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka's 26-year mark, setting a outdoor new pole vault world record of 6.15m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on September 17, 2020. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

(L-R) Silver medallist Netherlands' Annemiek Van Vleuten, Gold medallist Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer and bronze medallist Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's cycling road race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, on July 25, 2021.

FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 20: A general view of the Fukushima Azuma Stadium ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 20, 2021 in Fukushima, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

She just won a gold medal. Why she won't look at social media

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia reacts with her coach Dean Boxall of Team Australia after winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, waits for the final results of the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

CNN —

The Tokyo Olympics are officially underway with thousands of the world’s most able-bodied people competing against each other in one convenient location for one enterprising TikToker.

While many of us at home fawn over these Olympians thinking “what if,” comedian Reed Kavner revealed how his method of using the online dating application Tinder has made meeting an Olympian easier than ever before.

“I paid for Tinder Plus so I can swipe in the Olympic Village and date an Olympian,” Kavner wrote in his TikTok video that detailed how he used the app to connect with the athletes.

@reedkavner I was on swim team until I was 12 so we'll have that in common ♬ Into The Thick Of It! - The Backyardigans

By purchasing a subscription for Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold, users can access Tinder Passport, a feature within the app that would allow them to swipe through profiles of users located in other parts of the world. This can be done by typing in the name of a city, or by dropping a pin in a specific location.

In Kavner’s case, he dropped a pin in the middle of the Olympic Village, located in Tokyo’s Harumi waterfront district.

“I’ve always really enjoyed finding unusual and unexpected ways to use technology,” Kavner said. “This was just one of those things where I kind of thought: ‘Oh hey, this is probably not how this Tinder feature was intended to be used, but we know that we have this concentration of people in this one area. Let’s see what happens if we drop the pin there.’”

Kavner’s TikTok quickly went viral, receiving millions of views and nearly one million likes. And as TikTok users watched him scroll through profiles allegedly belonging to various Olympic athletes, including Estonian biathlete Grete Gaim and Canadian swimmer Katerine Savard, who commented with five emojis of a woman raising her hand in the air on the viral video.

Thousands of other TikTok users applauded Kavner’s resourcefulness in the comments section, where people described him as a “genius” and even shared their own successes in getting matches.

Tinder’s official TikTok page also commented on Kavner’s post, telling him “you’re not in the [O]lympics, but you’re winning the game.” The comment received nearly 60 thousand likes.

Rob Walbers/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images A view on the floor of Team Belgium delegation, inside the Olympic Village, ahead of the'Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

While Kavner’s plan initially worked in his favor, it soon backfired after several TikTok users watched Kavner’s video and followed suit.

“What did genuinely surprise me is that so many people went and tried it out themselves, and I immediately saw the effects of that as I was swiping on the app. And, I saw more and more people who were neither Olympians nor Tokyo locals,” Kavner told CNN.

“I’ve seen plenty of people who have in their bios ‘I’m here because of TikTok’ or ‘I’m here because TikTok sent me,” he further explained.

Kavner’s first recollection of using Tinder Passport to swipe in an Olympic Village dates back to 2018 during the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games. However, it wasn’t until 2021 that he decided to formally document his hack.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos