RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 13: Gold medalist Michael Phelps of the United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: General view inside the stadium as fireworks go off while Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

TOPSHOT - Sweden Armand Duplantis celebrates in free fall just after he cleared 6.15m to set a new outdoor Men's pole vault world record during the IAAF Diamond League competition on September 17, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. - Swedish pole vault star Armand Duplantis eclipsed Ukrainian legend Sergey Bubka's 26-year mark, setting a outdoor new pole vault world record of 6.15m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on September 17, 2020.

(L-R) Silver medallist Netherlands' Annemiek Van Vleuten, Gold medallist Austria's Anna Kiesenhofer and bronze medallist Italy's Elisa Longo Borghini celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's cycling road race of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, on July 25, 2021.

FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 20: A general view of the Fukushima Azuma Stadium ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 20, 2021 in Fukushima, Japan.

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia reacts with her coach Dean Boxall of Team Australia after winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, waits for the final results of the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 30: Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia plays a backhand during his Men's Singles Semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Team Germany on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

CNN —

Novak Djokovic’s search for a historic ‘Golden Slam’ came to an end on Friday as he lost to Alexander Zverev at Tokyo 2020.

The world No. 1 lost 6-1 3-6 1-6 to the German in the semifinals of the Summer Games.

He was bidding to become the first men’s player to win a ‘Golden Slam’ – consisting of four grand slams and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year.

Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to complete the feat when she did it in 1998.

The Serbian has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year. He would have needed the gold medal at the Olympics and the US Open title to complete the set.

Victory at the last grand slam of the year would still take the 34-year-old to 21 major titles, surpassing Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who each have 20 majors to their name.

After the match, Zverev explained what he and Djokovic said as the pair embraced at the net.

“I told him that he’s the greatest of all time, and he will be,” Zverev told reporters.

“I know that he was chasing history, is chasing the ‘Golden Slam’ and was chasing the Olympics, but in these kind of moments me and Novak are very close.

“Of course I’m happy that I’ve won, but at the end of the day I know how Novak feels.”

Novak Djokovic plays a forehand at Tokyo 2020 in Friday's semifinal.

Djokovic had not lost a set at the Games before Friday’s match, and had looked ominous as he brushed aside his opponents.

And the same tale seemed to be playing out against Zverev, as the 2020 US Open finalist failed to keep up with Djokovic’s intensity early on.

However, after the interlude between the first two sets, he seemed to gather himself and fought back, showing grit and determination.

His big, powerful serve and devastating forehand had him on the front foot, while Djokovic showed signs of nerves as uncharacteristic unforced errors creeped into his performance.

Alexander Zverev waits to return the ball against Djokovic.

A bathroom break between the second and third set seemed to halt Zverev’s momentum, but it wasn’t for long.

In the shortened three-set format for the men’s competition at the Olympics, Djokovic wasn’t able to produce a comeback as Zverev stayed on course for his first Olympic gold medal, winning the final two sets in an hour and 26 minutes.

Zverev, 24, will now meet the Russian Olympic Committee’s Karen Khachanov in the gold medal match this weekend.

“It’s an amazing feeling knowing that you’re going to bring the medal back to your house, back home to Germany,” Zverev said. “It’s incredible beating the best player in the world undoubtedly right now and in this season.

“It seemed it was impossible to beat him at this event, so I’m very happy right now. But yet there’s still one match to go.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic and Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta will battle it out for the bronze medal.