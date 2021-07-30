(CNN) Former Olympic champion Connor Fields "is awake and awaiting further medical evaluation" after crashing in the BMX Racing event at Tokyo 2020, said USA Cycling BMX, citing the team doctor.

The American rider suffered a dramatic fall early in the third round of the men's semifinal after appearing to tangle with another competitor when taking a corner.

The 28-year-old Fields, who was the gold medal winner at Rio 2016 and one of the hot favorites to win in Tokyo, hit the ground hard and required medical attention before being stretchered into an ambulance.

"We will share additional updates as they become available," added USA Cycling BMX.

Meanwhile, Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won his country's first Olympic gold medal in BMX Racing after an exhilarating run.

