Jerusalem (CNN) A Palestinian man has died after being shot by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, during large clashes that broke out during the funeral of a 12-year old boy who was shot by Israeli soldiers a day earlier.

Health ministry officials said 20-year old Shawkat Awad died Thursday afternoon after being hit in the abdomen and the head in the town of Beit Ummar, between Bethlehem and Hebron. He was taken to a hospital in Hebron in critical condition, but doctors were unable to save him.

Witnesses said thousands of people had attended the funeral procession of 12-year-old Mohammad Allamy. Violence erupted as hundreds of mourners threw rocks at Israeli forces stationed by a military post at the entrance to the town.

Videos on social media showed Israeli soldiers coming under heavy attack, as a barrage of rocks bounced off stationary army vehicles. The army, which described "extremely violent riots," said its troops "responded with riot dispersal means, .22 caliber rounds and live fire into the air."

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it dealt with 12 injuries caused by live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas inhalation.

