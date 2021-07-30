(CNN) Two crewmembers died when a tanker connected to an Israeli billionaire was attacked off the coast of Oman, the ship's management firm said Friday.

A Briton and a Romanian were killed amid what the company described as a "suspected piracy incident" onboard the Mercer Street tanker on Thursday.

A US defense official familiar with the details of the incident said the tanker was attacked by an armed drone believed to be operated by Iran, and that the US navy was escorting the ship to port.

The defense official would not say which US warships were conducting the escort, but ships from the USS Ronald Reagan strike group are in the region.

The tanker's crew reported that the drone exploded into its super structure on Thursday, the US official said. They also reported an unsuccessful attempted drone attack earlier in the day but said that drone fell into the water.

