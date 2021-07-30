CNN —

At last, summer is here, and with record numbers of Canadians vaccinated and restrictions starting to ease, it’s time to get together and celebrate. So enjoy the warm summer nights, invite some friends around and drag out the grill, or why not treat yourself to a brand-new one?

All you need to create a backyard barbecue party is good food, lots of comfortable seating options and a fun crowd. But if you want to elevate the experience to the summer barbecue of the season, shop these outdoor dining accessories from Amazon.ca and more, and set the mood for a party to remember.

With an Amazon Prime membership, express shipping means you can get everything you need delivered in a snap. Prepare to be the host of the best summer barbecue this year!

Grills and equipment

Weber SmokeFire EX4 Wood-Fired Pellet Grill ($1,099; amazon.ca)

Sear your meat at the same time as smoking to infuse flavour as you cook with this grill, which reaches temperatures of 200 to 600 degrees. Made from a porcelain enamel finish that prevents rusting and cracking, the large hopper holds an entire 20-pound bag of pellets so you can cater to a crowd.

Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine ($399.99; amazon.ca)

With the Bartesian Cocktail Machine, you can set up a home bar and let your guests help themselves to premium quality drinks while you focus on the grill. Select a cocktail capsule from the huge Bartesian range, which includes margaritas, cosmopolitans and Long Island iced teas. Then just choose the strength, press “mix” and help your friends become instant bartenders!

Techwood Indoor Grill Smokeless Grill ($172.98; amazon.ca)

You don’t need to cancel your summer barbecue if the forecast calls for rain (or if you live in an apartment without an outdoor area or have restrictions on the use of barbecues). Instead, try this indoor smokeless barbecue, which is perfect for smaller groups. It comes with a grill and griddle plate and has a glass lid so you can keep a close look on the cooking process.

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill ($41.08; amazon.ca)

Enjoy the classic taste and aroma of food cooked on a charcoal grill with this portable option. Light enough to take to the park, a friend’s house or camping (so long as it complies with local regulations), it also makes the perfect dinner option for an alfresco date night for two.

Expert Grill 4 Burner + Side Burner Gas Grill With Stainless Steel Lid ($228; walmart.ca)

This economical propane gas grill features four burners, including a side burner for sauces, gravies and sides. The attractive black and stainless steel design will look great on your deck, and with 60,000 BTU, it can cater to a crowd.

Grilling accessories ‌

Meater Plus Long-Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer ($169; amazon.ca)

Ensure your meat is cooked to perfection with this clever wireless meat thermometer that communicates with the app via Bluetooth. The app will also give you tips on resting times and saves your cooking history to help you create perfect dishes time after time. It’s made from water-resistant stainless steel and comes complete with a smooth wood grain charging case that easily attaches to your fridge or the side of your grill, thanks to its magnetic backing.

Cuisinart Grilling Tool Set With Grill Glove ($39.20; amazon.ca)

This three-piece set includes grill tongs, chef’s spatula and a grill fork all made from durable stainless steel. It also comes with a heat-resistant glove. The comfortable rubberized handles feel great and can be conveniently hung on the side of the grill.

BBQ Bear Claws ($13.98; amazon.ca)

Make short work of shredding meat for tacos, pulled pork sandwiches and more with these easy-to-clean and comfortable BBQ Bear Claws. You can also use one claw to hold the meat steady as you slice with a knife. The claws grip meat joints securely so you can move them to a plate or a different part of the grill.

Yomitek BBQ Grill Brush Cleaner ($21.99; amazon.ca)

This bristle-free brush features three cleaning heads to scrub away burnt-on stains from your grill. Be sure to heat up your grill before cleaning, and you’ll be impressed with the before-and-after effects. Suitable for a large range of different branded grills, the comfortable handle and easy-clean design will make it your new favourite tool.

‌Lighting

AlpenGlow 500 ($89.95; ca.bioliteenergy.com)

Available in two different sizes, these easy-to-use and long-lasting lanterns provide the perfect ambiance for outdoor dining. With a simple tap or shake you can change the colour and setting on the broad-spectrum light to cycle through the white, dim, single colour, party mode or fireworks function. Place in the middle of your table or hang from a patio umbrella and select the colour that best suits your theme.

Bulbrite Indoor & Outdoor String Lights ($43.72; amazon.ca)

Elevate your backyard with these string patio lights that come with 10 bulbs on a 14-foot length. The elegant design looks amazing as a border on fences or a gazebo and provides a romantic, warm glow in a sturdy design that will last from season to season.

LazyBuddy Solar Torch Lights Outdoor ($62.99; amazon.ca)

Light the way to the party with these outdoor lights that can be placed on your lawn or driveway and provide a flickering dancing light effect. Completely powered by the sun, they charge in the day and are ready for the party in the evening.

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Patio Shield Lantern ($34.99; amazon.ca)

Keep pesky bugs away and illuminate your table with this mosquito-repellent lantern from Thermacell. DEET-free, odourless and smokeless, it creates a 15-foot area of protection.

Games

Ally Lockable Storage Box ($95; theallyco.com)

Responsible hosts know how important it is to keep alcohol away from minors if you have younger guests at your barbecue. Some people might also like to smoke cannabis or consume edibles at their party, and as it’s legal in Canada, you’re free to enjoy. However, make sure that kids and young adults stay safe by keeping your goodies in a lockable storage box by Canadian company Ally’s Lockable Storage Containers. Simply set a three-digit code to lock the box and keep your party supplies safe. Designed by two Toronto-based moms, these stackable and easy-to-clean boxes lock in scent and freshness and come in three colours.

GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Game Set ($50.84; amazon.ca)

Set up this portable cornhole game on the lawn and keep everyone entertained for hours. The set includes the boards, eight beanbags, a carrying case and full instructions so that nobody can cheat!

Franklin Sports Horseshoes Set ($57.45; amazon.ca)

If your friends take their game of horseshoes seriously, get this official size and weight set that comes with solid steel stakes. The stakes have tapered edges to make planting them that bit easier so you can all get on with the tournament.

NextX Shooting Games Toys for Kids ($42.29; amazon.ca)

Keep the youngest guests busy so the adults can really enjoy themselves. Just set up this target practice game using the included two airpopper guns, 24 balls and stand.

Outdoor dinnerware

Certified International Portofino 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set ($98.97; amazon.ca)

Just because you’re dining outside doesn’t mean you have to use boring paper plates. Instead, pick up this charming design on unbreakable melamine dishes, which includes four dinner plates, four salad or dessert plates and four bowls. All are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze.

RB Red Wine Glasses, Set of 6 ($44.90; amazon.ca)

There’s nothing worse than broken glass. Serve your guests’ drinks in these pretty plastic glasses, and you’ll prevent accidents while still having a chic table setting. The set comes with six in total.

Drizzle Sauce Dish Stainless Steel ($22.99; amazon.ca)

Set out all your burger and hot dog fixings like ketchup, relish and mayo on these stainless steel dishes. To keep everything fresh, you could pop them in the freezer before the party or stand them on a plate of ice.

FineDine Gallon Glass Beverage Dispenser ($36.99; amazon.ca)

Prepare a juice cocktail or punch in this fun dispenser that allows guests to simply help themselves. A closed ice cylinder runs through the middle and keeps drinks cool or can be used as decoration by putting herbs or flowers inside.