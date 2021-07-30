CNN —

This weekend, you'll find a deal on PhoneSoap, a discounted Apple MagSafe Charger and savings on jewelry from BaubleBar.

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off on the Wave Hybrid, Nova Hybrid or Original mattresses and 10% off the Element. Bundles like the back-to-school bundle, which includes two Original Pillows and one Sateen Sheet Set, are now 20% off. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by August 10.

Apple MagSafe Charger ($28.99 with code CNNGMS, originally $39.99; dailysteals.com)

Apple MagSafe Charger

If you still haven’t hopped on the magnetic charging wagon, take this as a sign to climb aboard. Daily Steals is now offering savings on the Apple MagSafe Charger, which allows you to fuel your smartphone’s battery more quickly and wirelessly, when you use code CNNGMS. The iPhone 8, as well as all later models and AirPods with wireless charging cases, are compatible with this charger, but only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can magnetically align with the charger.

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently hosting its Semi-Annual Stock Up event, with everything on site 20% off with code SEMI20. Rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories in a multitude of styles are all part of the sale, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste.

Apple MacBook Air ($849.99, originally $999.99; bestbuy.com)

Apple MacBook Air

Now’s your chance to score the 13.3-inch MacBook Air at this incredibly low price at Best Buy. Apple’s latest version of the 13-inch, 256GB model is $150 off, with open-box offers as low as $764.99. This laptop contains the new M1 chip, and thus nabbed the title of “best Apple laptop” in our comprehensive test, since it can handle everything from web browsing to video exporting with ease.

PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger ($49.99, originally $119.95; woot.com)

PhoneSoap PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger

Keep your tech (and other items) clean with this deal on PhoneSoap. Right now you can save on the UV-sanitizing PhoneSoap Pro UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger, which can not only fit your smartphone but also your keys, credit cards and other compact items. For more information, read our full PhoneSoap review here.

Editor’s note: It’s still unknown whether or not UV sanitizers and UV-C can kill Covid-19, and the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) released an advisory confirming this. They also note that direct contact with UV-C or looking into the light can cause injury. The UV sanitizers above feature lids with a locking mechanism or the light is only activated when the cover is confirmed to be closed. You can see the full advisory from the FDA here and further analysis from CNN Business here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders ($223, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is down to $223 and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Refurbished Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($269.99, originally $349.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Refurbished Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Walmart is marking down a refurbished Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner to $269.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy both a six-month warranty from Dyson and Walmart’s Protection Plan.

Spanx

Spanx Spanx

Fans of Spanx apparel, intimates and more are in luck, since dozens of styles are on sale during the brand’s Anniversary Sale for a limited time. Shop up to 35% off bestselling bras, leggings, bodysuits and more, but be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since these limited-time sales tend to sell out fast.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes with the help of kitchen essentials from Sur La Table. The retailer’s Overstock Sale is on, so you can upgrade your pots, pans, knives, bakeware and much more for up to 60% off.

Just over 280 items are on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, Green Pan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new wares are of excellent quality.

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom’s famed Anniversary Sale is finally open to all shoppers. The event features huge discounts on thousands of designer styles for men, women, kids and your home. Browse through all the department store deals if time isn’t a factor, or filter by your favorite brands, including some of your favorites like The North Face, Free People, Ugg, Madewell, Levi’s and much more. Just be sure to buy your favorites soon; the best stuff has been known to sell out, and the deals will only last through Aug. 8.

Leesa

Leesa Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Back to School Sale, happening now. You can score 15% off mattresses and sleep bundles, with prices starting at just $679. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, 2-Pack ($32, originally $40; nordstrom.com)

Natasha Hatendi/CNN Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

The eyes have it with this sale on our pick for best liquid eyeliner: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner. Thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, you can pick up two tubes today for $32 — a $40 value. This liner is incredibly adept at making a precise wing, and as its name claims, it really does stay put all day long.

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock ($16.14, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Wake up and save on our runner-up for best alarm clock, the DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock, back down to its all-time low price. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max (starting at $479.99; woot.com)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In need of a new iPhone? Woot! has some new, unlocked iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max models up for grabs for as low as $479.99 for one day only. Choose from green, black, gold, silver and more colorways, and select how much storage you need: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. The phones themselves include a variety of features you’ve come to expect from Apple’s ubiquitous device, including a Super Retina XDR display and ultrawide, wide and telephoto cameras. Read our full review of the 11 Pro here for more details.

Liforme Original Yoga Mat ($127.45, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Liforme Liforme Original Yoga Mat

Looking to take up yoga? Our pick for best yoga mat for beginners, the Liforme Original Yoga Mat, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. In our full review, we called the Liforme “the Rolls-Royce of yoga mats” and were impressed by its sleek look, ample size and helpful alignment markers. Read more about it here.

Logitech StreamCam ($149.99, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

Logitech Logitech StreamCam

Our pick for best webcam for streaming, the Logitech Stream Cam captures video at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second, offering more smoothness and detail. We loved how true-to-life the video capture was, and how the camera featured some of the best autofocus we’ve seen in a webcam, making it a must-have for Twitch streamers or YouTube gamers alike. You can get it now for $149.99, down from $169.99, on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,299.99, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon today. At $700 off, the Sony A8H 55-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Mirror ($1,345, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $150 off, plus free shipping (a total value of $400 off) with code JULY400. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through the end of the month.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid ($33.99, originally $55.95; amazon.com)

Amazon T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid

Amazon has cooked up a price drop on our favorite nonstick pan. The T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid is down to $33.99, and it’s the one pan you’ll want on hand for all your basic cooking needs. Thanks to its significant depth, the T-fal can handle everything from frying up eggs to prepping rice and stews.

Tushy

Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0

The beloved bidet brand Tushy is celebrating Christmas in July with a Hole-iday Sale (heh), running from today until July 31. Right now you can get the Tushy Classic 3.0, a personal favorite of ours, for $99, down from $129, and the Tushy Spa 3.0 featuring temperature adjustments for $119, originally $149. If you’re ready to go all in with the Tushy experience, the Tushy System, featuring the Tushy ottoman, bidet, toilet cleaning brush and stand with tissues, is now $249, down from $306. You’ll also get $15 off when you spend $100, $30 off when you spend $150 and $50 off when you spend $200.

Apple AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price at Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $189.99. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($177.37, originally $227; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Explore Air 2

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.