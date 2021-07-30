CNN —

As your bedroom gets hotter and the temperature keeps rising, upgrading to cooling sheets can help you get some quality shut-eye this summer. To help you swap out your sheets for something less sweat-inducing, we reached out to experts for some advice.

The most important thing to look for and consider is the breathability of the fabric, says nurse Angela Ballard, and Lisa J Pieretti, executive director and co-founder of the International Hyperhidrosis Society. “In terms of bedding and fabrics — look for moisture-wicking textiles. These materials are designed to draw water away from the skin, helping your body to regulate its own temperature,” they explain.

One thing to remember, if you’re always hot at night and it’s impacting your sleep, you may want to check in with your doctor, say Pieretti and Ballard, “Many different medical conditions can cause night sweats. To figure out what’s going on, visit your doctor for a complete physical.”

“When shopping for cooling sheets, breathable fabrics made of natural materials do a great job of creating a cooler sleeping environment,” says Liz Boscacci, Casper’s director of product development. “Cotton percale and Tencel are two examples of such materials.”

So if you’re ready to stop sweating through your sheets, we found 13 stylish sheet sets made from cooling materials such as cotton, bamboo and more.

Casper Hyperlite Sheets (starting at $109; casper.com)

The “proprietary design of these sheets provides superior breathability and airflow,” says Boscacci, “and they are made of 100% Tencel which also makes them absorbent.” These 200 thread-count sheets are available in five neutral colorways sure to match the look of almost any bedroom.

Parachute Linen Sheet Set (starting at $149; parachute.com)

“Linen is an option, too, it’s a more breathable cotton, making it cooler and lighter,” says Pieretti and Ballard. Of our top tested pick for linen sheets, our tester wrote, “On the summer night we first tested these, the sheets were soft but also firm. If this sounds uncomfortable, it was the converse: cool, light and luxurious. Our first mental note was that we felt like we were sleeping on a cloud.” The set is crafted from flax in Portugal, and is available in seven lush colorways.

Smart Cool Microfiber Sheet Set (starting at $24.49; target.com)

Ultra-breathable, this solid sheet set features the Cool Max proprietary blend fabric that wicks away moisture, and is available in four soft colorways.

Boll & Branch Percale Tailored Sheet Set (starting at $168; bollandbranch.com)

Known for its organic cotton, Boll & Branch has percale cotton sheets that are great for hot sleepers. We love this subtle stripe pattern, and how crisp the sheets feel. If you want to make your bedroom feel like a luxury hotel room, this is where you start.

Boutique Embroidered Percale Sheet Set (starting at $270; peacockalley.com)

A true luxury pick, this percale sheet set stays crisp, with a 200 thread count, and comes with a lovely embroidered edge.

My Sheets Rock The Regulator (starting $139; mysheetsrock.com)

“Bamboo rayon has many benefits for hot sleepers as bamboo fabric wicks moisture, reduces humidity, and stretches, all while staying extremely soft,” says Christopher Sun, founder of My Sheets Rock. These fun sheets, available in ten bright and bold colors, fit the bill. And, they’re available in sizes up to split king!

Crisp Percale Organic Sheets (starting at $99; solorganix.com)

Made from breathable — and organic percale — these crisp linens will feel cool and inviting on your skin.

Riley Percale Sheet Set (starting at $99; rileyhome.com)

Another percale favorite, we tested and loved this set, which is made from 100% long staple Egyptian cotton for soft breathability.

Castorena Dearmond 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet Set (starting at $55.94; wayfair.com)

Made from soft, breathable cotton, these high thread count sheets will keep you cool and comfortable for a nice price.

Citizenry (starting at $230; the-citizenry.com)

Another gorgeous linen option, Citizenry’s linen sheets are French flax, woven in a family-run mill in Portugal and produced in a fair-trade environment. This set is so luxurious that it won our runner-up spot when we tested the best linen sheets on the market.

Brooklinen Brooklinen

Our top pick for softest linen sheets, this set isn’t stiff or starchy like many of the others tested, but arrived already feeling worn in, even brand new.

Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Sheet Set (starting at $114; amazon.com)

These 100% linen sheets give you the luxury and breathability of a much pricier set for just over $100. Plus, they’re available in 10 colors from a basic white to a show-stopping purple.

Threadmill Home Linen 600 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets (starting at $48.99; amazon.com)

Breathable, 100% cotton linen will keep you cool, and the price will keep your wallet happy.