It might still be mid-summer, but fall — and all that comes with it — will be here in no time. If that means heading back to school for you or a member of your household, you can save on everything you need to make the new semester a success with these back-to-school deals.

You’ll find deals on all sorts of supplies, including tech, dorm decor, clothes and more. Read on to find out where to spend your money smartly before class is back in session.

Major retailers

Amazon

Shopping for school supplies can be stressful, but Amazon is here to make that process a little bit easier. Right now, the retailer is highlighting all its back-to-school deals on a dedicated landing page that’s broken down by grades and types of products. You’ll find school supplies like notebooks, crayons, pencils, backpacks and more for kids in grades K through 12, alongside deals on electronics, kid’s fashion and essentials for teachers. Amazon is also offering $10 off select products when you spend $100, which is sure to help your student have a successful year.

Best Buy

All the tech and dorm essentials you need are now on sale at Best Buy. Through August 1, take advantage of major savings on Apple products, like $100 off a MacBook Air plus an additional student discount of an extra $100 off. Select iPad Pro models are also $200 off, while MacBook Pros are $250 off for students. Best Buy is also offering discounts on select HD TVs by Insignia and Hisense, as well as JBL Club headphones and earbuds. Need a new coffee maker? Best Buy has you covered on that too, with the Keurig K-Mini now down to $59.99. Explore that and so much more while supplies last.

Walmart

Anything your child needs to head back to school this fall is available right now at Walmart for some stunningly low prices. Right now, the mega-retailer is offering school supplies as low as 25 cents, with backpacks starting at $10 and tech and gadgets starting at $15. You can also shop your school’s specific supply list by entering your city and school name. Teachers can get in on the action too with discounted supplies from Walmart’s teacher shop, including savings on sanitization products like Clorox wipes.

Target

Whether you’re headed off to college or making the grade in elementary school, Target has what you need. School supplies are now as low as 25 cents with kids clothing starting at $5. For the higher-eds, dorm essentials like bedding start at $9.50, with dorm furniture and organizers as low as $4. But the deals don’t stop there — Target is also discounting Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro to as low as $129.99 alongside Keurigs, SodaStreams and other small home appliances, now as low as $49.99. The best part? You’ll get a free $5 gift card to use later when you buy two select household essentials and opt for same-day pickup or delivery.

Macy’s

Macy’s understands just how important a first-day outfit can be, which is why the retailer is marking down styles for girls, boys and juniors, with fashion tees, dresses and denim included in the sale. Best-selling brands like Nike, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Champion and more are also on offer to have you looking your best when the bell rings. And Macy’s didn’t forget about accessories; backpacks, masks, sunglasses and more have all dropped in price, so shop while supplies last.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Get those coupons ready, because Bed Bath & Beyond is having a major back-to-school sale. Right now, you’ll receive 20% off all college dorm purchases, and to make life even easier, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering pack and hold, which allows you to shop online and hold items at the nearest store to your school. Once you arrive on campus, all you have to do is pick up your stuff day-of.

As for the items on offer, Bed Bath & Beyond is including bedding, organizers, decor and personal grooming items like electric toothbrushes and hair dryers in the sale. If you have no idea where to start, the site has also listed a few checklists you can use to get ready for move-in day.

Staples

When it comes to back-to-school supply shopping, Staples is a classic, and for good reason — they have just about everything to get you through the year. Right now, select binders are as low as $1.88, with all the supplies you’ll need for school projects like Elmers glue and Crayola markers as low as 97 cents. In addition to notebooks, calculators and pencils, Staples also has deals on tech essentials like printers, computers and headphones. There’s truly something for everyone.

Office Depot

Office Depot understands that getting all the school supplies your kid needs can get pricey, which is why they’re offering up to 55% off all essentials. Big brands like Elmers and Crayola are up to 70% off, with colored pencils and chalk as low as 75 cents. Office Depot-brand school essentials are also up to 65% off, and children’s backpacks are now 40% off. Teachers supplies are also included in the promotion, with classroom essentials like tissues and disinfecting wipes as low as $3.99.

Dorm decor and more home goods

Wayfair

Wayfair is ready to help you transform your dorm room into a personal haven for the fall semester. College essentials are now as low as $25, with storage containers, bathmats, bedding and decor all added to the mix. Wayfair also has separate checklists for on-campus and off-campus living to help you get set up no matter where you plan to complete your studies.

The Container Store

The key to success next semester? Staying organized. Right now, The Container Store is making it easy by allowing college students and parents to sign up for a 15% off exclusive offer, good until August 15.

Overstock

Overstock is here to make your dorm room the envy of the residence hall. Dorm essentials are now as low as $19, with bedding also starting at $25. Need to jazz up your space with some accent rugs, wall hangings and throw pillows? Overstock has that covered too, with styles as low as $19. And if the furniture your school provides you just won’t cut it, Overstock has some additional options starting at $25.

Casper

Having a comfortable dorm-room bed just got that much easier. From now until August 10, Casper is offering 15% off Wave Hybrid and Nova Hybrid Mattress models, including Snow Mattresses,10% off the Original Mattress and 10% off everything else. The brand’s back to school bundle, featuring two Original Casper Pillows and a Sateen Sheet Set, is also 20% off while supplies last.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot’s Back To Class promotion is helping you move back into school with discounts on bedding and bath necessities. Select bedding and linen styles from brands like StyleWell and Nautica are now up to 30% off, with towel sets and bed pillows under $50.

Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Back to School Sale, happening now. You can score 15% off mattresses and sleep bundles, with prices starting at just $679. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

Laptops, tablets and more tech

Microsoft

Get your hands on a Surface tablet or laptop now with up to $200 off models like the Surface Laptop Go, the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Duo. Bundle your computer with Microsoft 360 and Microsoft’s complete protection plan to save even more.

Dell

Get everything you need to research and write all your papers with discounts on Dell products. Laptops, desktops and monitors are now up to $300 off, and select products are an additional $50 or $100 off with the codes STUDENT50 and STUDENT100.

Lenovo

Lenovo knows just how expensive school can get, which is why the tech brand is offering an additional 10% off sitewide for students and teachers until August 22.

Apple

Apple is ready to send students back to school with some serious tech gear. Right now, the retailer is offering a free pair of AirPods with each purchase of a MacBook Air, which is currently as low as $899 for students. iMacs and Mac minis are also included in the offers, starting at $1,249 and $649 respectively, with 12-month financing options available. Apple is also offering discounts on a variety of accessories alongside app bundle packages, so don’t miss out.

HP

HP now has discounts on college tech, like convertible laptops starting at $599.99 and HD monitors as low as $249.99. Printers like the DeskJet and LaserJet are also on offer, starting at $109.99.

Clothing for class

Old Navy

Old Navy is ready to revamp the entire family’s closet for the upcoming back-to-school season. Right now, all styles for kids are up to 50% off, with clothes starting as low as $6. You’ll find activewear, fleeces, jeans, accessories and more all included in the promotion. For the adults, you can also take up to 50% off sitewide, with styles starting at $8. Head on over to the clearance section where the deals get even better, with up to 75% off clothes and accessories, with styles starting at $4.99.

Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is making sure your kids look their best on their first day. Right now, back-to-school styles for boys and girls are up to 65% off. Backpacks are also on sale up to 50% off, and clothes for young adults start at just $15.

Under Armour

Under Armour never forgets about the importance of gym class and after-school sports, which is why HeatGear and Tech apparel, alongside logo shirts and accessories are now on sale at the outlet.

Oshkosh B’gosh

Oshkosh is sending kids back to school in style with up to 50% off the entire site, including adorable first day looks.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Does heading back to school mean heading back to the field too? Academy Sports + Outdoors has got you covered. Backpacks, footwear and styles from Nike, Under Armour and Adidas are now between 25% and 30% off while supplies last.

Carter’s

First-day looks are now on sale at Carter’s, with styles starting at $7. Dresses are also 40% off, and all other clothing and accessories are up to 50% off.

