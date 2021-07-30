02:21 - Source: CNNBusiness
Businesses are taking a stand on vaccines
New York CNN —  

Walmart employees are required to wear masks inside again, regardless of vaccination status, in places with “substantial or high transmission.” The new policy is effective immediately, the nation’s largest retailer said Friday.

Store managers will receive local updates every Monday to determine their facility’s necessary protocol.

Customers will not be required to wear a mask, but facilities will post signs to remind them of the CDC’s new guidelines, and will strongly encourage the use of masks.

One shot doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are prepared at a clinic targeting immigrant community members on March 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The clinic, run by the St. John's Well Child and Family Center, estimates it has vaccinated more than 100,000 people in the Los Angeles area amid reports of two undocumented women who were refused coronavirus vaccinations in Orange County Rite Aid stores. Rite Aid has called the refusals mistakes in a written statement. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images
While Walmart (WMT) is not mandating that employees get vaccinated, it will soon implement a new process to verify their vaccine status, and is strongly encouraging workers to get vaccinated. As part of its push for vaccination, the company is offering employees the chance to get vaccinated while on the clock and up to three days paid leave for any reaction to the shot.

Additionally, Walmart is doubling its current vaccine incentive to $150. Originally, the company was offering employees $75 to get vaccinated. Current employees who get vaccinated and new employees who were vaccinated before they started at Walmart are all eligible to receive the bonus.

The decision to reinstate a mask mandate comes following updated guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Tuesday, recommending that fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in areas with high transmission rates of Covid-19. That currently includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties.

Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella speaks to participants during the Viva Technologie show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018 in Paris, France. Viva Technology, the new international event brings together 5,000 startups with top investors, companies to grow businesses and all players in the digital transformation who shape the future of the internet. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Chesnot/Getty Images
Walmart first implemented a mandatory mask policy for all shoppers and employees in July 2020. The company then repealed its policy in May following updated CDC guidance that fully vaccinated individuals were safe to go without masks in most circumstances. However, since the CDC’s initial guidance for repealing mask mandates, the Delta variant has caused a surge in cases while the rate of vaccinations has lagged.

Most other large retailers including Target (CBDY), Trader Joe’s, Publix and Costco ditched mask mandates in May, too, but are now re-evaluating their policies.

Maria Brous, a spokesperson for Publix, said the company is “reviewing the updated CDC guidance” and “would provide updates regarding our policies as appropriate,” following Tuesday’s new guidance.

Office employee desktop during a pandemic. Shot of a used mask by the keyboard on a white table. The manager took off the used mask at the workplace. No people
Adobe STock
Enforcing mask rules with customers has been challenging for retailers throughout the pandemic. Employees are often responsible for monitoring customer behaviors, and interactions have turned violent. Last month, a Georgia grocery store clerk was killed by a customer in a dispute over masks.

As the pandemic persists, customers are being asked “to be mindful of the guidance provided by local retailers” and to “respect employees and their fellow customers who may continue to wear masks for the safety of themselves and their family,” Brian Dodge, president of Retail Industry Leaders Association, said in a statement Tuesday.

– CNN Business’ Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.