Sydney's poorest neighborhoods on Friday braced for military enforcement of the city's toughest and longest lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic as the infection numbers held persistently high five weeks since restrictions began.

With the Australian city of 5 million people ordered to stay home amid an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, authorities outlined even tighter restrictions for the worst affected suburbs, including mandatory testing and mask-wearing outdoors.

From Monday, some 300 Australian army personnel will help police door-knock people who have tested positive to the virus to ensure they are isolating, New South Wales police commissioner Mick Fuller said at a televised news conference.

"The sheer volume of increase over the last week (means) the level of compliance (enforcement) has gone from hundreds into thousands," he said.

The amped-up military and police presence would cover the breadth of Australia's largest city but mainly eight local government districts in the city's west - home to 2 million people - where most new cases have been reported.

