The week in 37 photos

A firefighter passes a burning home as the Dixie Fire flares in Plumas County, California, on Saturday, July 24. The fire destroyed multiple residences as it tore through the Indian Falls community. In pictures: Wildfires raging in the West Noah Berger/AP

A worker at Shibuya Sky, an observation deck in Tokyo, wipes down a window overlooking Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Thursday, July 22. Carl Court/Getty Images

Rescue workers help residents evacuate a flooded area of Xinxiang, China, following heavy rains on Friday, July 23. Devastating floods submerged entire neighborhoods in China's Henan province. AFP/Getty Images

Police carry the coffin of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise at the start of his funeral in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, on Friday, July 23. Moise was assassinated during an attack on his private residence. Matias Delacroix/AP

US gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee competes on the balance beam during the Olympic individual all-around on Thursday, July 29. Lee won the gold, becoming the fifth straight American to win the event going back to the 2004 Olympics. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters at the US Capitol on Wednesday, July 28. The Senate voted 67-32 on Wednesday to begin debate on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, advancing a critical part of President Joe Biden's agenda in Congress. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

People are seen via Zoom screens Saturday, July 24, during a Buddhist Lent Day ceremony at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Thailand's Pathum Thani province. Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Olympians dive into the water at the start of the men's triathlon on Monday, July 26. A broadcast boat prevented all swimmers from starting, forcing a restart. It was the first-ever call of its kind in an Olympic triathlon. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris applaud with artist Tyree Brown during a White House event celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Monday, July 26. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

A helicopter pours water onto a forest fire Thursday, July 22, that originated in Girona, Spain. Devastating wildfires have spread across parts of southern Europe, tearing through the Spanish and Greek countryside and forcing around 1,000 people from their homes on the Italian island of Sardinia. David Borrat/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles with an umbrella during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, England, on Wednesday, July 28. Christopher Furlong/Pool/Reuters

The full moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City on Friday, July 23. Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat/Reuters

People receive Covid-19 vaccines at a vaccination center in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 28. Ahn Young-joon/AP

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka reacts during her Olympic loss to the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday, July 27. Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, had 32 unforced errors in the third-round match. It's the first time she has lost in a hard-court tournament since the 2020 Australian Open. Seth Wenig/AP

A worker makes a coffin to be used for a Covid-19 victim in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, July 27. Indonesia is now the epicenter for the pandemic in Asia. Achmad Ibrahim/AP

US President Joe Biden hands out pens to members of Congress on Thursday, July 22, after signing bipartisan legislation that aims to provide assistance for crime victims, including counseling expenses, medical bills and lost wages. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz reacts after winning Olympic gold in the 55-kilogram weightlifting competition on Monday, July 26. It's her country's first-ever Olympic gold medal . Prior to Diaz's gold, the Philippines had claimed three silvers and seven bronzes. Diaz won one of the silvers in the 2016 Olympics. Vincenzo Pinto/AFP/Getty Images

A bird walks inside a quiet train station during a Covid-19 lockdown in Sydney on Wednesday, July 28. The city's lockdown was extended by four weeks on Wednesday. Loren Elliott/Reuters

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev receives medical treatment during his third-round match at the Olympics on Wednesday, July 28. Midway through the match, the Russian — known for his dry humor and sarcasm — approached the chair umpire to ask what would happen if he died. Medvedev went on to win the match over Italy's Fabio Fognini. Hiroto Sekiguchi/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

Theresa Snipe is painted at New York's Union Square during the city's annual Bodypainting Day on Sunday, July 25. Jeenah Moon/Reuters

From left, US Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn, Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, Washington Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell are sworn in Tuesday, July 27, before testifying before a House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. Bill O'Leary/Pool/The Washington Post/AP

Colorful balloons are seen in Readington, New Jersey, on Saturday, July 24, during the annual New Jersey Festival of Ballooning. Hannah Beier/Reuters

Chef Frederick Schoen-Kiewert serves the Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites, the world's most expensive french fries, at the Serendipity 3 restaurant in New York on Friday, July 23. The plate costs $200. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

A crowd gathers to watch the rock band Wolf Alice at the Latitude Festival near Southwold, England, on Friday, July 23. The country's Covid-19 restrictions were lifted earlier in the week. Jacob King/PA Images/Getty Images

Philadelphia's Andrew McCutchen is doused with water after hitting a walk-off home run during a Major League Baseball game against Washington on Monday, July 26. Laurence Kesterson/AP

An artist retouches one of the wax figures of the singing group Little Mix as they're unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Wednesday, July 28. Peter Nicholls/Reuters

A boy cools off at the site of a broken water main in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, July 27. Ariana Cubillos/AP

People gather around a car in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday, July 26, as volunteers distribute food at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence. Since June, more than 15,500 people in the city have had to flee their homes due to gang violence and rampant arson. Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Isyana, a baby Sumatran tiger, is held at the Safari Park Prigen in Pasuruan, Indonesia, on Thursday, July 29. It was International Tiger Day, which was created to raise awareness about tiger conservation. The Sumatran tiger is listed as critically endangered, as only 400 Sumatran tigers are estimated to live in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Hundreds of people line up to receive their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Hyderabad, India, on Thursday, July 29. Mahesh Kumar A/AP

US gymnast Simone Biles wears her warm-up gear after she pulled out of the team all-around competition on Tuesday, July 27. Biles withdrew after stumbling on the vault, Team USA's first apparatus of the night. She cited mental-health concerns for her withdrawal. The Americans went on to win the silver, behind gymnasts representing the Russian Olympic Committee. Dylan Martinez/Reuters