Colorado web designer who refused to make same-sex wedding websites loses appeal in court

(CNN) A Colorado web designer who didn't want to create wedding websites for same-sex couples has lost her appeal of the state's anti-discrimination law.

The US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit rejected 303 Creative owner Lorie Smith's challenge to the state law on constitutional grounds.

The appellate decision comes three years after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a baker in the same state who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

Appellate Court Judge Mary Beck Briscoe, writing for the majority, expressed agreement with the dissenting judge, writing "diversity of faiths and religious exercise," including Smith's, "'enriches' society."

But the judge wrote that while Smith's free speech and free exercise rights were "compelling," they did not supersede Colorado's anti-discrimination law.

Read More