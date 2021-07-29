Wine expert charged in New York City dining structure arsons, FDNY says

(CNN) A renowned wine expert has been arrested, charged with setting three fires in Manhattan -- two of them to outdoor dining structures, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY released two videos that it says show Caleb Ganzer, 35, lighting an outdoor dining structure at a pizza restaurant on fire and walking away on July 13.

After Ganzer's arrest and further investigation, FDNY Fire Marshals found a connection to two earlier fires in lower Manhattan that followed the same pattern, Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a news release.

On June 26 Ganzer lit a pile of rubbish at a street corner on fire and on January 8 he lit another outdoor dining structure at Forsythia NYC on fire, the FDNY said.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro announced today that Fire Marshals have arrested Caleb Ganzer, 35, for allegedly setting fire to outdoor dining structures and rubbish in Manhattan in January, June, and July of this year. Read more: https://t.co/JcOkWAKPZ1 pic.twitter.com/ZJ3rCIgiJ0 — FDNY (@FDNY) July 28, 2021

The FDNY did not provide a motive.

