Mysterious 'Jetpack Man' may have been spotted again in the skies near LAX

By Stella Chan and David Williams, CNN

Updated 5:22 PM ET, Thu July 29, 2021

Air traffic controllers warned pilots that a person in a jetpack was spotted flying near LAX.
Air traffic controllers warned pilots that a person in a jetpack was spotted flying near LAX.

(CNN)Air traffic controllers warned pilots to be on the lookout after a "man in a jetpack" was spotted near Los Angeles International Airport.

"Use caution, the jet man is back," an air traffic controller said in an audio transmission obtained by CNN. "Let me know if you see him."
A man flying in a jetpack has been spotted again in the skies over Los Angeles
A man flying in a jetpack has been spotted again in the skies over Los Angeles
A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said that a Boeing 747 pilot "reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack" at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was about 15 miles east of the airport and flying at an elevation of about 5,000 feet.
      Air traffic controllers alerted pilots in the area out of an abundance of caution, the spokesperson said.
        "SkyWest 3626, did you see the UFO?" asked the air traffic controller in one transmission.
          Read More
          "We were looking but we did not see Iron Man," a pilot responded.
          Several aircraft got the warnings as they approached LAX, but the flight crews said they didn't see anyone in a jetpack.
          Mysterious jetpack man is not the only person to take flight in unconventional ways
          Mysterious jetpack man is not the only person to take flight in unconventional ways
          It's not the first sighting of "Jetpack Man" near LAX.
          In October, a China Airlines crew saw a person in a jetpack flying at about 6,000 feet.
            Two commercial airline planes reported seeing a person with a jetpack last August, including an American Airlines crew who said the person flew within 30 yards of them.
            The FBI and the FAA are investigating the incidents.

            CNN's Sara Finch contributed to this story.