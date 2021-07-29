Mysterious 'Jetpack Man' may have been spotted again in the skies near LAX

(CNN) Air traffic controllers warned pilots to be on the lookout after a "man in a jetpack" was spotted near Los Angeles International Airport.

"Use caution, the jet man is back," an air traffic controller said in an audio transmission obtained by CNN. "Let me know if you see him."

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said that a Boeing 747 pilot "reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack" at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was about 15 miles east of the airport and flying at an elevation of about 5,000 feet.

Air traffic controllers alerted pilots in the area out of an abundance of caution, the spokesperson said.

"SkyWest 3626, did you see the UFO?" asked the air traffic controller in one transmission.