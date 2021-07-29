Homicide rise continues in major US cities, report says

(CNN) The number of homicides continues to rise in major American cities following a year that saw a record increase in homicides across the country, according to a report published Thursday by the Council on Criminal Justice.

A study of homicides during the first six months of this year in 22 cities showed that the number of murders increased by 16% compared to the same period in 2020 and by 42% compared to the first six months of 2019. The report is the latest suggesting that the number of homicides in major American cities continues to grow.

The number of homicides in 2020 compared to 2019 rose by 25%, according to an FBI preliminary report. That represents the largest jump since the agency started releasing annual homicide figures in the 1960s.

Thursday's study was released by the Council on Criminal Justice, a non-partisan think tank that advocates for "a fair and effective criminal justice system."

The number of homicides in the studied cities is 259 greater than in 2020 and 548 greater than the same period in 2019. Gun assaults in those cities were up by 5% compared to 2020, and aggravated assaults rose by 9%. Drug and property crime fell, according to the group.

