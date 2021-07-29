(CNN) Auburn University is giving away scholarships, unlimited meal plan upgrades, priority class registration and other perks to encourage students to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Alabama school announced the program this week, as the state's vaccination rate lags behind the rest of the United States.

Fully-vaccinated students attending Auburn in the fall can enter a drawing and there will also be prizes for the campus organizations with the most vaccinated members, according to a post on the school's website.

One of the top prizes is an A-zone parking pass for the semester, which are usually for school employees. Students could also win $1,000 scholarships, VIP graduation parking passes and a chance to have lunch with Auburn President Jay Gogue.