Police are investigating the killing of a woman and her dog in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.

(CNN) A woman and her dog were fatally stabbed while on a walk in Atlanta's Piedmont Park, and police are now asking for the public's help gathering more information.

Police say the body of Katherine Janness, 40, was discovered inside the park just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Her dog, Bowie, also was killed.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive at this time.

The Atlanta Police Department distributed a flyer with an image of Janness , wearing a black t-shirt and black pants while walking her black dog. The department has asked residents to check their cameras to see if they have footage of her.

