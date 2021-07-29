Tsunami warning in effect for parts of the Alaskan coast after an 8.2 earthquake

(CNN) Parts of Alaska are under tsunami warnings after a 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast, according to preliminary data from the US Geological Survey.

The very strong quake was located about 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska, and occurred around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night local time, USGS said.

At 29 miles deep (46.7 km), the earthquake is considered shallow. Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km in depth.

There have been at least two strong aftershocks, including a preliminary magnitude 6.2 and magnitude 5.6, the USGS reports.

A tsunami warning has been issued for portions the the state, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

