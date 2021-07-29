Simone Biles says fans’ support is helping her realize that she’s more than her gold medals

FBI warns of potential for cyberattacks during Olympics

CNN —

Simone Biles, the US gymnast who withdrew from Tokyo 2020 Olympic events to prioritize her mental health, has thanked fans for their “love and support” amid an outpouring of praise and well wishes from people around the world.

The 24-year-old, who is one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, withdrew from Thursday’s individual all-around competition yesterday after stepping away from a dramatic team competition earlier in the week. She cited mental heath concerns and the need to protect “her body and mind.”

In a tweet published Wednesday, Biles addressed the support she has since received from fans and said it had shown her she was “more” than her sporting accomplishments.

“The outpouring love and support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” Biles said.

the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021

USA Gymnastics said in a statement earlier on Wednesday that it supported her decision “wholeheartedly” and applauded her “bravery.”

“Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” USA Gymnastics said.

Biles, who had been a favorite to win gold in the final, has won every individual all-around competition that she has entered since 2013 and won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But on Tuesday, while attempting an advanced vault that involves a back handspring with two-and-a-half twists in the air before landing, Biles faltered and left the field of play close to tears.

Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, in October 2019. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images Biles poses after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2013 World Championships. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the all-around final of the 2014 World Championships. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Leslye Davis/The New York Times/Redux Pictures Biles practices in Houston in January 2016. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Damir Sagolj/Reuters Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: David Ramos/Getty Images From left, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate winning the gold medal during the team final of the 2016 Olympics. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Alex Livesey/Getty Images Biles looks on during competition at the 2016 Olympics. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Mike Blake/Reuters Biles reacts to a camera after winning the individual all-around final at the 2016 Olympics. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Mike Blake/Reuters Biles' grandfather, Ron Biles, and his wife, Nellie, watch as she waits on the podium to receive her gold medal after winning the floor final of the 2016 Olympics. They took in Simone and her younger sister, Adria, and then formally adopted them when Simone was just 6 because Simone's mom was battling addiction to drugs and alcohol. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Biles competes on the floor at the 2016 Olympics. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty Images Biles and other Olympic athletes play "Hungry Hungry Humans" on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Larry Busacca/Getty Images Biles sits with Anna Wintour and Maria Sharapova during New York Fashion Week in September 2016. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Alex Wong/Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama rests her elbow on Biles' head as President Barack Obama speaks during an Olympic athletes event at the White House in September 2016. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Bob Levey/Getty Images Biles takes a photo with a young fan in her hometown of Houston in September 2016. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Biles speaks onstage during Glamour's Women of the Year event in 2016. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images Biles competes in "Dancing with the Stars" with Sasha Farber in 2017. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Biles speaks after receiving the ESPY Award for best female athlete in 2017. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Biles performs with the Houston Texans cheerleaders in December 2017. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images Biles competes on the uneven bars during the 2018 World Championships. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Vadim Ghirda/AP Biles rests behind teammates during qualifying sessions for the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Vadim Ghirda/AP Biles performs on the floor during the 2018 World Championships. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Matthias Schrader/AP Biles performs on the uneven bars at the 2019 World Championships. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images Biles celebrates after winning the beam apparatus final at the 2019 World Championships. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Biles becomes the first woman in history to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition during the GK US Classic in May 2021. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Natacha Pisarenko/AP Biles lands awkwardly while competing in the team all-around at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. Biles stumbled on the vault landing and then pulled out of the competition over mental-health concerns. Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles PHOTO: Dylan Martinez/Reuters Biles wears her warm-up gear after she was pulled from the team all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics on July 27. She "will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," USA Gymnastics said in a statement. The gymnastics body announced the next day that Biles had also withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health. Prev Next

The weight of the world on her shoulders

Writing on Instagram earlier in the week she said she felt “the weight of the world on [her] shoulders at times.”

“I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha!” she wrote in the post.

Her honesty about the pressure of competition and mental health has been supported by fellow athletes, as well as sponsors including Visa, American Airlines and Uber Eats.

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and former teammate Aly Raisman is among those to voice their support for Biles.

She criticized USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee for a lack of leadership in supporting athletes and said athletes were “people at the end of the day.”

“USA Gymnastics has been an absolute disaster for years and unfortunately not enough has changed for us to believe in a safer future, but I think this just really shows the lack of leadership [of] USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper Tuesday.

“Does Simone have the support that she needs?” continued Raisman. “Do other athletes have the support that they need?”

05:08 - Source: CNN Raisman shares concern for Biles, calls USA Gymnastics 'absolute disaster'

She added: “It’s a tremendous amount of pressure… I’m completely devastated and I support her so much.”

Paula Radcliffe, the former team GB runner who was labeled a “quitter” when she was forced to withdrawn from the 2004 Athens Olympic marathon a few miles before the finish line due to injury, spoke of her own experience in an interview with CNN Wednesday.

“Neither one of us quit. Our bodies just weren’t able to do it,” Radcliffe said.

“Very few people actually understand the relationship between your mind and your body … particularly in something that’s really physically, or mentally – or both – taxing, you really need to know when to push through it and when to listen to your body, and it’s what has made her the great champion that she is,” she added.

“I would argue that she’s actually even stronger mentally for being able to make that call now,” Radcliffe said of Biles.

Sports stars are becoming more open about the pressures they face.

In May, four-time major tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open, citing mental health reasons.

The 23-year-old revealed she had suffered with anxiety and depression.

“The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that,” she said in a statement at the time.

“Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.”

CNN’s Ivana Kottasová, Josiah Ryan, Ben Church, Jill Martin and Chauncey Alcorn contributed to this report.