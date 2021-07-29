Holly Thomas is a writer and editor based in London. She tweets @HolstaT. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) A Whitney Houston hologram concert is coming to Vegas. This October, "An Evening With Whitney" will begin its residency at Harrah's Las Vegas, featuring the virtual image and voice of the late singer, backed by a live band, singers and dancers. According to Variety, this event has been in the works since Houston's estate partnered with publishing/management company Primary Wave and includes additional plans for an album of unreleased tracks and a musical.

The show follows a similar format to a planned Amy Winehouse hologram tour. According to Base Hologram, the company developing the tour, this is currently postponed due to the "unique challenges and sensitivities" inherent in "remembering Amy Winehouse and her legacy in the most celebratory and respectful way possible." It seems bizarre that the Whitney show is going ahead, when such "sensitivities" undoubtedly apply to her too.

The ethics of using technology to memorialize celebrities spurred a recent debate after director Morgan Neville used artificial intelligence to create a model of Anthony Bourdain's voice for 45 seconds of narration in the documentary "Roadrunner" (produced by CNN Films) about his life and 2018 death by suicide. Many fans were disgusted by the use of AI to turn lines from Bourdain's writing into soundbites in his voice. "In the end I understood this technique was boundary-pushing," Neville said. "But isn't that Bourdain?"

Faking someone's voice feels to some like stealing it. Holograms, because they are designed to bring a visual image to life, feel like appropriating someone's legacy, creating a false echo of their essence and manipulating the new, streamlined version for profit.

Anthony Bourdain speaks at New York Society for Ethical Culture on October 7, 2017 in New York City.

In some ways, conscripting the images of dead celebrities is nothing new. For decades, couples have reveled in the kitsch delights of being "married by Elvis" in Las Vegas, for example. But the pleasure that form of imitation generates is very different, because much of it derives from the constant awareness on the part of the Elvis officiant and the betrothed couple that they are all a part of the act. No one is paying money to pretend they are in the presence of the real Elvis, or to force him to perform for them from beyond the grave.