Sultana Sidibrahim Khaya is the President of the Sahrawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights and the Protection of Natural Resources. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) Earlier this month, the Biden administration reaffirmed the United States' recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed region on the northwest coast of Africa. The United Nations calls Western Sahara a "non-self-governing territory"; I call it home. My home is under occupation and my people, the Sahrawis, are under attack, and the US position on Western Sahara legitimizes this occupation and will be used as license for further attacks. I know this because I have lived it.

As an outspoken advocate for self-determination in Western Sahara, I have long been a target for the occupying Moroccan government. I have been beaten, tortured, and abducted by Moroccan police while engaged in peaceful protests; after a particularly violent assault in 2007, I lost my right eye.

Because I refuse to be silenced, Morocco stepped up its efforts against me late last year. On November 19, while driving to my home in Boujdour, I was stopped at a police and military checkpoint. The authorities forced me into a police car and took me to a nearby police station, where I was interrogated, sexually assaulted, and told to go home and not to speak to anyone. I arrived home soon thereafter to find it surrounded by 21 police vehicles and numerous officers, who physically pushed me into the house. I have been forcibly confined to the house ever since.