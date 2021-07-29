Jerusalem (CNN) A 12-year old Palestinian boy has died after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Mohammed Allamy was a passenger in a car being driven by his father when the incident happened at the entrance to the town of Beit Ummar, halfway between Bethlehem and Hebron, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The agency report said the 12-year old was shot in the chest and taken to hospital in Hebron where he succumbed to his wounds a few hours later.

The Israeli army said it was aware of claims its soldiers had killed a child and said it was investigating the circumstances of the event. In a lengthy statement, the army said soldiers had approached the car after previously observing its occupants trying to bury the body of a new-born baby in a shallow grave.

"Earlier Wednesday, IDF troops observed suspicious activity near a military checkpoint adjacent to Beit Ummar, north of Hebron. A few men exited their vehicle and were seen digging in the ground before leaving the scene. IDF troops approached the scene with caution and upon examination found two bags, one of which contained the body of a newborn infant.

