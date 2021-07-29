See some of Chewbacca's most memorable moments

Everything you need to see at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

See the TikTok video that got Disney's attention

Paul Bettany is Vision and Elizabeth Olsen is Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, exclusively on Disney+.

Disney workers used to make magic, now they struggle to make ends meet

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - JULY 11: In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Josh DAmaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (center front right) and Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort (center front left), pose with Disney cast members for a photo in front of Cinderella Castle prior to the phased reopening of Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by David Roark/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

Disney's 'Cruella' goes up in flames in new trailer

This California theme park is set to reopen, but there's a catch

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Volunteers and staff work outside in drive-in tents where vaccinations are given at a mass drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site at a Six Flags Magic Mountain parking lot on February 2, 2020 in Valencia, California. The site in one of five major coronavirus vaccine sites being operated by Los Angeles County. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Disney unveils one of its most innovative attractions

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, invites guests of all ages into a new land where they can sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. The immersive land also presents multiple heroic encounters with Avengers and their allies, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more. At Pym Test Kitchen, food scientists will utilize Ant-Man and The WaspÕs shrinking and growing technology to serve up perfectly sized snacks. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

Nurse says patients in ICU with Covid-19 begging for vaccine

New York CNN Business —

Disney World and Disneyland, the two crown jewels of Disney’s parks unit, will again require masks indoors.

The company announced on Wednesday that it was adapting its health and safety guidelines based on “guidance from health and government officials.”

The resorts — which are located in Orlando, Florida and Anaheim, California — will require employees, known as “Cast Members,” and guests aged 2 and up to wear masks and face coverings indoors starting Friday.

This is “regardless of vaccination status,” according to Disney.

The move comes as the Delta Covid-19 variant is rapidly spreading, leading major companies to rethink their plans to bring employees back to the office and even making vaccinations mandatory. For example, Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) on Wednesday became two of the biggest companies to require employees to be vaccinated when they return to work.

The decision to once again ask guests to wear masks is also notable since Disney (DIS) is the premier destination in the theme park industry as well as a linchpin of the company’s media empire.

The change in guidance comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on Tuesday, recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of “substantial” and “high” transmission of Covid-19.

The news that masks are returning at Disney’s domestic parks also follows the mayor of Orange County, where Disney World is located, saying that the county is in “crisis mode.”

“These numbers are extraordinary. We are seeing nearly 1,000 new cases in Orange County daily. Those are the numbers we saw at the highest peak last year,” Mayor Jerry Demings said on Monday.

Disney’s parks and resorts division was hit very hard because of the pandemic. The outbreak led to a challenging year that brought extended closures and significant layoffs.

– CNN’s Clare Duffy, Jacqueline Howard and Devan Cole contributed to this report.