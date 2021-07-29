CNN —

Curious about what your fellow CNN Underscored readers are buying? Every month we’ll round up our readers’ favorite products — those products readers like you scooped up the most over the past 30 days.

This month saw readers buying products to declutter their homes, pamper their skin and live a more eco-friendly lifestyle. From cable clips to silicone snack bags, check out the 20 products Underscored readers loved most in July.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($19.95; amazon.com)

Back in the top spot for the second month in a row are these extremely handy, eco-friendly dishcloths. Reach for a Swedish dishcloth whenever you’d normally use a paper towel, and then just toss it in the washing machine when you’re done. Check out our review of them here.

Anker Nano II 65W USB C Charger ($44.99; amazon.com)

Our reviewer deemed Anker’s latest Nano chargers the ultimate tech accessory. At a fraction of the size of Apple’s charging bricks, these tiny chargers are a more portable way to keep your laptop powered.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable ($14.99; amazon.com)

Anker might be best known for great chargers, but the company makes pretty excellent cables as well. Durable and affordable, the Powerline II is in fact our favorite Lightning cable of 2021.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($8.39; amazon.com)

Readers continue to love Mavogel’s cotton eye mask, whose “genius nose wire,” soft fabric and comfy fit easily won our reviewer over too.

Command Broom and Mop Grippers ($12.35; amazon.com)

These innovative grippers are one of our favorite ways to organize your home. Just stick them to the wall using the included damage-free strips and you’ve got a convenient, space-saving way to store your brooms and mops.

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock ($19.98; amazon.com)

Jall makes the best alarm clock around, thanks to its simple setup, clear sound and chic, modern look.

Apple AirPods Pro (from $189.99; amazon.com)

This is one the best deals we’ve seen on the truly excellent AirPods Pro, which are the ultimate wireless earbuds for Apple users.

T-fal Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid ($36.94; amazon.com)

With its even heating and extra-tall sides, T-fal’s pan can handle whatever you throw at (er, on) it. Given that it outperformed more expensive models in our testing, it’s also a total steal. (Need something a little smaller? T-fal’s 10-inch version of this pan is another great pick.)

Drill Brush Power Scrubbers ($14.95; amazon.com)

Kick your cleaning up a notch with these brush heads that attach to any compatible drill. The kit comes with three different-sized brush heads, each featuring tough yet nonscratching nylon bristles.

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers ($19.99; amazon.com)

No bathtub, no problem: You can still have a luxurious, spa-like experience at home with these bestselling aromatherapy steamers, featuring essential oils and six delicious scents.

Coppertone Pure & Simple Sunscreen Lotion ($8.97; amazon.com)

Mineral sunscreens are a great option for anyone with sensitive skin but are prone to leaving behind an icky white cast. Not so with Coppertone’s Pure & Simple lotion, which is our choice for the best mineral sunscreen of 2021.

Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light ($11.95; amazon.com)

There’s still plenty of summer left, meaning there’s still plenty of time to use Oyoco’s handy patio light. Just mount it to an umbrella pole or take advantage of its built-in hooks to keep your summer hangs going after dark. Check out more of our favorite outdoor furniture picks on Amazon here.

Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 ($8.92; amazon.com)

With its easy application, quick-dry finish and slim, portable container, Hawaiian Tropic’s Island Sport is our pick for the best all-around sunscreen.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag ($11.99; amazon.com)

Stasher’s reusable bags are definitely worth the hype. Not only can you use them for snacks and storage, but they’re also safe for the microwave, dishwasher and freezer.

Joywell Bedside Organizer ($14.99; amazon.com)

This handy caddy attaches to your bed or couch for easy access to your phone, tablet, remote controls and more. It also comes in 10 colors to match your room’s decor.

’The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook’ by Serena Ball & Deanna Segrave-Daly ($11.78; amazon.com)

This book is perfect for anyone seeking simple inspiration and guidance when it comes to cooking a Mediterranean diet, which is famously healthy and delicious.

Post Honey Bunches of Oats Crunchy Honey Roasted Cereal ($2.89; amazon.com)

Readers loved Post’s perfectly sweet, classic cereal, made with 10 grams of whole grains per serving.

Cable Clips Cord Organizer, 6-Pack ($6.96; amazon.com)

These adhesive cord clips are one of the simplest ways to make any room look less cluttered. (Check out more inexpensive ways to organize your living room here.)

iDesign Cade Facial Tissue Cover Box ($6.99; amazon.com)

Instantly upgrade your bedroom, bathroom or desk with this tissue cover box, which does more than look chic — its top also doubles as a trinket tray.

Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker ($17.99; amazon.com)

Primula’s top-rated carafe makes it easy to whip up your own smooth, refreshing cold brew right at home.