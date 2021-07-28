Remington offers $33 million settlement with Sandy Hook school shooting victims' families

(CNN) Gun manufacturer Remington has offered nearly $33 million to nine families of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in a proposed lawsuit settlement, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Remington Arms Co. LLC and Remington Outdoors Co. Inc. -- collectively "Remington" -- offered $3.66 million each to nine plaintiffs representing the estate of victims killed in the shooting that killed 20 children and six adults, according to separate offers of compromise.

In a statement, the lawyers for the victims' families say in part they will "consider their next steps."

CNN has reached out to Remington for comment.

In 2012, six adults and 20 children at Sandy Hook Elementary School were killed by Adam Lanza, who had earlier killed his mother, Nancy Lanza, in their home.

