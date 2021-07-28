Pioneering TV pitchman Ron Popeil dies at age 86

(CNN) Infomercial king Ron Popeil died "suddenly and peacefully" Wednesday at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to a statement provided to CNN by Popeil representative Eric Ortner.

He was 86.

Popeil started his sales career in Chicago-area flea markets at the age of 16, according to his official biography

In 1959 he appeared in his first TV commercial, hawking the Ronco Chop-o-Matic food dicer. Debuting the earnestly dramatic style that became his trademark, Popeil said, "I'm going to show you the greatest kitchen appliance ever made."

Read More