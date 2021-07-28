(CNN) Reggie Bush, the former University of Southern California (USC) star who won the 2005 Heisman Trophy, won't get the award back.

NCAA officials stated Wednesday that despite college athletes now having the ability to profit and receive benefits through Name Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities , the college sports governing body's rules still prohibit "pay-for-play type arrangements."

The NCAA statement did not address Bush's case specifically, but included this line: "Previous penalties, including those that are several years old, will not be re-evaluated or reconsidered based on the recent changes to NIL rules."

An NCAA investigation in the years that followed Bush's college career found that the former running back received impermissible benefits, including several thousand dollars and a vehicle while at USC, and he was ineligible as of 2004.

Read More