MLB game postponed due to Covid-19 issues within Washington Nationals team

(CNN) The Washington Nationals game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday has been postponed due to a Covid-19 issue within the Nationals organization.

Major League Baseball would not reveal details on how many or which players were directly impacted by Covid-19.

MLB postponed the evening game in Philadelphia to allow for continued testing and contact tracing for members of the Nationals.

On Tuesday, Nationals manager Dave Martinez pulled shortstop Trea Turner from their game against the Phillies, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Martinez told reporters after the game Turner was in isolation, but did not reveal whether the shortstop had been vaccinated.

