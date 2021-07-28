A vital Memphis bridge shut down since May due to a structural crack will partially open next week

(CNN) A major bridge connecting Memphis, Tennessee, to Arkansas will open to traffic in one direction on Monday, more than two months after a crack forced its closure, Tennessee transportation officials said Wednesday.

The Hernando DeSoto Bridge, which carries Interstate 40 over the Mississippi River, was shut down for repairs May 11 after a routine inspection found a structural crack.

Repair workers will have finished their work by Friday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said in a news release

All eastbound lanes are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, after workers remove their equipment and platforms from that side.

The westbound lanes are expected to open on August 6, after equipment from that side is removed, the department said.

