(CNN) Democratic donor Ed Buck on Tuesday was convicted by a federal jury of nine felonies, including giving methamphetamine to two men who died at his West Hollywood apartment after being injected with the drug.

Buck was found guilty of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death, four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, and two counts of enticement to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution.

Gemmel Moore, 26, died of an overdose in July 2017 and Timothy Dean, 55, died in January 2019.

"It was a tremendous honor to be able to vindicate the rights of the victims in the case," Assistant US Attorney Chelsea Norell said.

CNN reached out to Buck's attorney, Ludlow Creary II, for comment but didn't get an immediate reply.

