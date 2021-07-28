Two Colorado officers arrested in use of force incident police chief calls a 'very despicable act'

(CNN) Two Colorado officers from the Aurora Police Department (APD) have been arrested on criminal charges in a use of force incident the police chief called a "very despicable act."

The officers -- John Raymond Haubert, 39, and Francine Ann Martinez, 40 -- were charged in connection with the July 23 incident, which was caught on police bodycam video, according to the APD.

"My client is pleading not guilty and like any other person that is accused of a crime, my client is presumed innocent," Reid Elkus, attorney for Haubert, told CNN. "And as a result of that presumption, our firm will be rigorously and zealously defending Officer Haubert."

Haubert was charged with attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, felony menacing, official oppression, and first-degree official misconduct, according to the APD.

Martinez was charged with two misdemeanors -- failing to intervene and failing to report use of force by a peace officer.

