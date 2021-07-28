Gold medallist USA's Kathleen Ledecky poses after the final of the women's 1500m freestyle swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
  

Twenty-three gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold:

Basketball 3 X 3

  • Women’s: United States
  • Men’s: Latvia

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men’s All-Around: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan

Cycling Road

  • Women’s Individual Time Trial: Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands
  • Men’s Individual Time Trial: Primoz Roglic, Slovenia

Diving

  • Men’s Synchronised 3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan/Xie Siyi, China

Equestrian

  • Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle: Germany

Fencing

  • Men’s Sabre Team: Republic of Korea

Judo

  • Women’s -70 kg: Chizuru Arai, Japan
  • Men’s -90 kg: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia

Rowing

  • Women’s Double Sculls: Romania
  • Men’s Double Sculls: France
  • Women’s Four: Australia
  • Men’s Four: Australia
  • Men’s Quadruple Sculls: Netherlands
  • Women’s Quadruple Sculls: China

Rugby Sevens

  • Men’s: Fiji
  • Swimming
  • Women’s 200m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
  • Men’s 200m Butterfly: Kristof Milak, Hungary
  • Women’s 200m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan
  • Women’s 1500m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, United States
  • Men’s 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: Great Britain

Weightlifting

  • Men’s 73kg: Shi Zhiyong, China