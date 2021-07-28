Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens tests positive for Covid-19

(CNN) The Baltimore Ravens opened training camp Wednesday without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who tested positive for Covid-19, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh said Jackson, a former National Football League MVP, and running back Gus Edwards, who also tested positive, were placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

"That's really the extent that we can comment on those two guys at this time," the head coach said after the team's first practice in Maryland.

Vaccinated players that test positive and remain asymptomatic are eligible to return after testing negative twice in a 24-hour span, according to league protocols. Unvaccinated players are required to quarantine for 10 days and then test negative before they're able to return.

Jackson's vaccination status is unclear.

Read More